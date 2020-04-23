Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Sells 824 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 824 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,239,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 83.6% in the fourth quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 62,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,119,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SLYV stock opened at $41.43 on Thursday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 52-week low of $34.77 and a 52-week high of $66.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.33.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

