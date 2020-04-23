Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Trims Holdings in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC decreased its holdings in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,981 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Nike during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nike during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of Nike during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nike by 68.9% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 402 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nike during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

Nike stock opened at $88.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Nike Inc has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $105.62. The company has a market capitalization of $136.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.09.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. Nike had a return on equity of 51.49% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Nike Inc will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.36%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NKE. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Nike in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Nike from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Nike in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Nike from $123.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.67.

In related news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $990,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 2,500 shares of Nike stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $84.22 per share, with a total value of $210,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,091.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

