China Auto Logistics (OTCMKTS:CALI) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.11

China Auto Logistics Inc (OTCMKTS:CALI)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.11 and traded as low as $0.02. China Auto Logistics shares last traded at $0.02, with a volume of 105 shares traded.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.11.

About China Auto Logistics (OTCMKTS:CALI)

China Auto Logistics Inc, together with its subsidiaries, sells and trades in imported automobiles in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Sales of Automobiles, Financing Services, and Other Services segments. The company also offers financing services, including letter of credit issuance, purchase deposit financing, and import duty advances services, as well as automobile value-added services comprising assistance related to customs clearance, storage, and delivery services.

See Also: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for China Auto Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Auto Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.