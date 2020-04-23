Chinook Energy (TSE:CKE) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.06

Chinook Energy Inc. (TSE:CKE)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.06 and traded as high as $0.07. Chinook Energy shares last traded at $0.07, with a volume of 245,000 shares changing hands.

Separately, Stifel Firstegy raised shares of Chinook Energy from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.12. The stock has a market cap of $14.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37.

Chinook Energy Company Profile (TSE:CKE)

Chinook Energy Inc, an upstream oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil in Canada. The company primarily holds interests in the Birley/Umbach area, which include 64 net drilling space units of land located in northeast British Columbia.

