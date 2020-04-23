Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Anderson Fisher LLC

Anderson Fisher LLC lowered its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 59.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,204 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,201 shares during the quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $87,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Sageworth Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 238.0% during the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 1,004 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total value of $2,881,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 308,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,690,281.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $181,932.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 78,910 shares of company stock worth $3,296,482. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Nomura Securities lowered their target price on Cisco Systems from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut Cisco Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.05.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $41.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.81. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.40 and a fifty-two week high of $58.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.80.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 21.44%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 50.53%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Featured Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.