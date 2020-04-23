CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $18.15, but opened at $18.19. CIT Group shares last traded at $17.46, with a volume of 1,456,924 shares traded.

The financial services provider reported ($2.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($3.26). CIT Group had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The business had revenue of $496.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.67%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CIT shares. TheStreet cut CIT Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on CIT Group from $57.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine upgraded CIT Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens increased their price objective on CIT Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CIT Group in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.43.

In related news, Director Alan L. Frank bought 1,100 shares of CIT Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.52 per share, with a total value of $30,272.00. Also, Director Alan L. Frank acquired 2,500 shares of CIT Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.84 per share, for a total transaction of $32,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,282.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 76,950 shares of company stock worth $1,188,085. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIT. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in CIT Group by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,530,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,598,000 after buying an additional 2,175,834 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CIT Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,742,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in CIT Group by 43.9% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 958,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,545,000 after buying an additional 292,346 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in CIT Group by 134.4% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 500,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,301,000 after buying an additional 286,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in CIT Group by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 722,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,955,000 after buying an additional 277,210 shares in the last quarter. 99.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

CIT Group Company Profile (NYSE:CIT)

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, leasing, and other financial and advisory services primarily to small and middle-market companies; factoring, receivables management products, and secured supply chain financing; equipment leasing and secured financing to railroads and non-rail companies; equipment financing to small businesses.

