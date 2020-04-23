Clean Yield Group Has $201,000 Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Clean Yield Group raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 63.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 103 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $2,313,511,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,906,057 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $31,239,688,000 after buying an additional 200,105 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,901,043 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,879,622,000 after buying an additional 188,730 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,493,110 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,302,548,000 after purchasing an additional 56,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,070,972,000. 56.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on AMZN. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,700.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,250.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price target on Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,373.41.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 324,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,051.70, for a total value of $666,158,266.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,143,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,189,019,853.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 26,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,050.15, for a total value of $54,121,909.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,239,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,349,829,494.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 725,314 shares of company stock valued at $1,483,425,513. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,363.49 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,978.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,883.50. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $2,461.00. The firm has a market cap of $1,160.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The business had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.04 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.89 EPS for the current year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Read More: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.