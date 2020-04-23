CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Downgraded by BidaskClub

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on CME Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Cfra lifted their target price on CME Group from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Raymond James raised CME Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Bank of America decreased their target price on CME Group from $216.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price target on CME Group from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CME Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.29.

NASDAQ CME opened at $179.39 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $181.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.47. The company has a market capitalization of $63.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.35. CME Group has a 52 week low of $131.80 and a 52 week high of $225.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 43.48% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CME Group will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 3,011 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $541,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 41,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,396,380. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Julie Winkler sold 5,620 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.97, for a total value of $1,185,651.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,298,300.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,692 shares of company stock valued at $2,350,147. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CME. Capital World Investors raised its position in CME Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 35,795,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,184,855,000 after purchasing an additional 212,763 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in CME Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,449,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,342,845,000 after purchasing an additional 90,579 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in CME Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,595,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,728,926,000 after purchasing an additional 250,389 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in CME Group by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,774,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,560,404,000 after purchasing an additional 996,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC raised its position in CME Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 7,603,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,526,152,000 after purchasing an additional 130,555 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

