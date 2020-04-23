Cohen Lawrence B Grows Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Cohen Lawrence B raised its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,632 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Facebook comprises 1.5% of Cohen Lawrence B’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Cohen Lawrence B’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 65.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,449 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.80, for a total value of $292,408.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,403.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.14, for a total transaction of $56,196.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 526 shares in the company, valued at $113,689.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 83,578 shares of company stock worth $17,271,453. 14.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Facebook stock opened at $182.28 on Thursday. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.10 and a 1 year high of $224.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.17. The company has a market capitalization of $486.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Facebook from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Facebook from $245.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $225.00 price target on shares of Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $245.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.29.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Article: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.