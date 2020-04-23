Cohen Lawrence B Raises Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Cohen Lawrence B raised its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 18.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,494 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the quarter. Cohen Lawrence B’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3,500.0% during the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 64.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on DIS shares. TheStreet downgraded Walt Disney from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Cowen raised their target price on Walt Disney from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Imperial Capital decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $118.00 to $107.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.79.

NYSE:DIS opened at $100.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a P/E/G ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.10. Walt Disney Co has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $153.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $101.53 and a 200 day moving average of $130.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.84 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

