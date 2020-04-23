Cohen Lawrence B Raises Stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Cohen Lawrence B boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,876 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises about 3.1% of Cohen Lawrence B’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Cohen Lawrence B’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. RNC Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 13,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 5,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Arbor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 50,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,570,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Finally, Hamilton Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Procter & Gamble news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 2,033,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $244,048,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $466,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total value of $379,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,991,193 shares of company stock valued at $482,900,415 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $130.00 to $128.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.24.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $119.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $297.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.46, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.02. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52 week low of $94.34 and a 52 week high of $128.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 7.09%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.93%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

