Cohen Lawrence B Trims Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Cohen Lawrence B lessened its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 4.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,448 shares during the quarter. Cohen Lawrence B’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 202,281,808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,115,225,000 after purchasing an additional 5,019,413 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 66,388,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,632,600,000 after acquiring an additional 4,674,009 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,969,806 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,315,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790,650 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 57,910,545 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,040,997,000 after acquiring an additional 157,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,055,993,000. Institutional investors own 55.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $42.13 on Thursday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $30.11 and a twelve month high of $83.49. The firm has a market cap of $174.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.62 and a 200 day moving average of $60.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $67.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XOM has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group set a $46.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Cowen dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.26.

In related news, CEO Darren W. Woods bought 2,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.53 per share, for a total transaction of $172,994.74. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 818,032 shares in the company, valued at $49,515,476.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Neil W. Duffin bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.41 per share, with a total value of $1,092,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 571,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,795,571.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 41,629 shares of company stock valued at $1,666,295. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.