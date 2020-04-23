Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Coherus Biosciences in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Coherus Biosciences from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Coherus Biosciences from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Coherus Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Shares of Coherus Biosciences stock opened at $16.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 2.35. Coherus Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $10.86 and a fifty-two week high of $23.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.90 and a 200 day moving average of $18.18.

Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $123.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.60 million. Coherus Biosciences had a return on equity of 302.63% and a net margin of 25.23%. Analysts forecast that Coherus Biosciences will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Coherus Biosciences news, COO Vincent R. Anicetti sold 5,150 shares of Coherus Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $87,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jean-Frederic Viret sold 3,159 shares of Coherus Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total transaction of $70,540.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,309 shares of company stock valued at $235,940 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 378.7% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,269 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Coherus Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coherus Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in shares of Coherus Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 192.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 4,888 shares during the period.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States.

