Colonial Coal International (CVE:CAD) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.30

Colonial Coal International Corp (CVE:CAD)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.30 and traded as low as $0.24. Colonial Coal International shares last traded at $0.24, with a volume of 5,000 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of $43.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.30.

Colonial Coal International Company Profile (CVE:CAD)

Colonial Coal International Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of metallurgical coal properties in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Huguenot coal project with 17 licenses covering an area of 9,531 hectares; and the Flatbed coal project with 8 licenses covering an area of 9,607 hectares in the Liard Mining Division, northeastern British Columbia.

