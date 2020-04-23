Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) is Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Buckhead Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 256,484 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the quarter. Comcast comprises about 3.3% of Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $8,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 174,110,405 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $7,829,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234,334 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 134,005,521 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,026,230,000 after purchasing an additional 31,604,388 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 89,091,727 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,006,456,000 after purchasing an additional 4,822,230 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,221,494 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,016,868,000 after purchasing an additional 506,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $2,140,195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

CMCSA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer lowered Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Comcast from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Comcast from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.64.

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $35.73 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.78. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $31.70 and a 52-week high of $47.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $28.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.18 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David N. Watson sold 202,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $7,513,073.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 893,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,101,359.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total value of $37,938.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,569.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 204,739 shares of company stock valued at $7,585,502. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.