Comparing AdaptHealth (AHCO) & Its Rivals

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ: AHCO) is one of 43 publicly-traded companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare AdaptHealth to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Get AdaptHealth alerts:

AdaptHealth has a beta of -0.09, suggesting that its share price is 109% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AdaptHealth’s competitors have a beta of 0.34, suggesting that their average share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

53.2% of AdaptHealth shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.5% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 23.5% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for AdaptHealth and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AdaptHealth 0 0 3 0 3.00 AdaptHealth Competitors 76 121 105 2 2.11

AdaptHealth currently has a consensus target price of $17.33, indicating a potential upside of 8.54%. As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 47.26%. Given AdaptHealth’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe AdaptHealth has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AdaptHealth and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio AdaptHealth $529.64 million -$15.00 million 53.23 AdaptHealth Competitors $311.24 million -$116.81 million 4.16

AdaptHealth has higher revenue and earnings than its competitors. AdaptHealth is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares AdaptHealth and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AdaptHealth N/A -76.83% 0.83% AdaptHealth Competitors -27.47% -48.90% -9.49%

Summary

AdaptHealth beats its competitors on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

AdaptHealth Company Profile

AdaptHealth, LLC distributes home medical equipment. The Company offers mobility products, respiratory therapy, non- invasive ventilation, nutrition supplies, ocean home health products, sleep therapy supplies, bed lifts, seat lift chairs, and bath aids. AdaptHealth, LLC was founded in 2012 and is based in Phoenixville, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for AdaptHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdaptHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.