Concho Resources (CXO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Concho Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 15.35%. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. On average, analysts expect Concho Resources to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CXO stock opened at $53.13 on Thursday. Concho Resources has a 52 week low of $33.13 and a 52 week high of $124.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a PE ratio of -14.88, a PEG ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.60 and its 200-day moving average is $69.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Concho Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Concho Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 26.23%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CXO. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Concho Resources from $52.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Bank of America raised Concho Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $49.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Concho Resources from $130.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Concho Resources from $90.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Concho Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.48.

Concho Resources Company Profile

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

