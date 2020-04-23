Concorde Asset Management LLC Acquires New Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BSV. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 12,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $82.55 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.09. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $78.10 and a 1-year high of $82.87.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

