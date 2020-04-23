Concorde Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Concorde Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 27.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in Pfizer during the third quarter worth about $4,312,000. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Pfizer during the third quarter worth about $331,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 22.8% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 227,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,244,000 after purchasing an additional 42,268 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 8.9% during the third quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 57,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 4,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group lifted its stake in Pfizer by 21.2% during the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 4,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 312,500 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.15 per share, for a total transaction of $37,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $36.25 on Thursday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.88 and a 1 year high of $44.56. The company has a market cap of $200.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.37 and its 200 day moving average is $36.68.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.02). Pfizer had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 27.01%. The business had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PFE. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 13th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.03.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

