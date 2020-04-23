Concorde Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 4,569 Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 11.8% during the first quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 7,308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.6% during the first quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 17,853 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.7% during the first quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 46,841 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 17,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 112.5% in the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 113,506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,327,000 after buying an additional 60,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

BMY stock opened at $60.93 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a one year low of $42.48 and a one year high of $68.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.40.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.34. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The company had revenue of $7.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.38%.

BMY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.58.

In other news, EVP John E. Elicker sold 15,805 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $964,263.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,579,212.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

