Concorde Asset Management LLC Makes New $242,000 Investment in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW)

Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 847 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 982 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Paragon Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 5.5% during the first quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 4.4% during the first quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 988 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 23.4% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.20% of the company’s stock.

NOW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “positive” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. TheStreet raised shares of ServiceNow from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $304.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of ServiceNow from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $330.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $343.68.

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $299.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.29. ServiceNow Inc has a 1-year low of $213.99 and a 1-year high of $362.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $285.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $288.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $951.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.14 million. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow Inc will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Miller sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.98, for a total transaction of $2,337,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,983 shares in the company, valued at $996,262.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.17, for a total transaction of $7,700,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,254.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,541 shares of company stock valued at $38,458,174 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

