Concorde Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in BlackRock Science & Technology Trust (NYSE:BST)

Concorde Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Science & Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) by 11.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,995 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 709 shares during the quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Science & Technology Trust were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Science & Technology Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Science & Technology Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. Keystone Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Science & Technology Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Science & Technology Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Science & Technology Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $269,000.

BST opened at $31.51 on Thursday. BlackRock Science & Technology Trust has a 12 month low of $22.41 and a 12 month high of $35.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.17 and a 200 day moving average of $32.50.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a $0.166 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.32%.

BlackRock Science & Technology Trust Profile

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.

