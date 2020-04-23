Concorde Asset Management LLC Takes $240,000 Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,270 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1,250.0% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 540 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total value of $4,279,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 827,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,194,326. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.94, for a total value of $8,091,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,753,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,532,959.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 285,922 shares of company stock worth $15,669,538 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $55.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.95. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.03 and a 52 week high of $59.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.96 billion, a PE ratio of 110.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.40.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 26.22% and a net margin of 5.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AMD shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $41.64 price objective (down from $57.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.54.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

Featured Story: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.