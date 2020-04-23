Concorde Asset Management LLC Takes $326,000 Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 9,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 325.0% during the 1st quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4,268.8% during the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $35.28 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $29.95 and a 1 year high of $45.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.95 and its 200 day moving average is $40.99.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

