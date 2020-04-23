Concorde Asset Management LLC Takes Position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares U.S. Energy ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ballew Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 23,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 7,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 13,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Finally, Summit X LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 11,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYE opened at $17.67 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $12.13 and a 52 week high of $37.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $0.2608 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

