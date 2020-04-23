Concorde Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Concorde Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 712 shares during the quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,345,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,161,000 after purchasing an additional 640,032 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,528,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,163 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,013,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,108 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5,673.4% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,578,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,516,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 132.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,153,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799,409 shares during the last quarter.

BATS JPST opened at $50.18 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.87 and a 200-day moving average of $50.34.

