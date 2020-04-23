Congress Asset Management Co. MA Buys 2,043 Shares of Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) by 4.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 47,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $4,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Power Integrations by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,023,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $101,258,000 after acquiring an additional 20,094 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Power Integrations by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 970,856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,027,000 after acquiring an additional 50,720 shares during the last quarter. Robecosam AG boosted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 654,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,409,000 after purchasing an additional 88,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 457,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,227,000 after purchasing an additional 41,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Power Integrations in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,114,000. 97.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on POWI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.60.

In related news, VP Clifford Walker sold 1,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.01, for a total value of $122,871.41. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 65,649 shares in the company, valued at $6,499,907.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.28, for a total value of $76,403.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,023 shares in the company, valued at $4,959,949.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,149 shares of company stock worth $10,346,585 over the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

POWI stock opened at $91.74 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.04. Power Integrations Inc has a 52 week low of $64.95 and a 52 week high of $111.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.33.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $4.82. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 45.99%. The company had revenue of $114.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Power Integrations Inc will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is presently 42.70%.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as light-emitting diode lighting.

