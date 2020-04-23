Congress Asset Management Co. MA Buys 2,944 Shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,519 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,944 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned about 0.14% of Cohen & Steers worth $3,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pwmco LLC increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Pwmco LLC now owns 46,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers in the 1st quarter worth about $281,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers in the 1st quarter worth about $695,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 164,221 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,307,000 after acquiring an additional 59,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers in the 4th quarter worth about $9,775,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.51% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CNS. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Cohen & Steers from $51.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Cohen & Steers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

Shares of NYSE CNS opened at $48.30 on Thursday. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.52 and a 52 week high of $78.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.83. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.23.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.05). Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 51.05% and a net margin of 33.07%. The company had revenue of $105.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cohen & Steers, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cohen & Steers Profile

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

