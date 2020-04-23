Congress Asset Management Co. MA Buys Shares of 15,778 Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 15,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,999,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VOT. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $49,545,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 188.2% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 352,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,014,000 after acquiring an additional 230,369 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4,490.6% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 198,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,205,000 after acquiring an additional 194,621 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $17,762,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 670,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,399,000 after acquiring an additional 59,389 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOT opened at $140.85 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $106.07 and a 12 month high of $171.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.94.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

