Congress Asset Management Co. MA Purchases 5,549 Shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) by 21.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,134 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,549 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned 0.17% of Rogers worth $2,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,733 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,456 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,586,000 after acquiring an additional 5,824 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of Rogers in the third quarter worth about $1,094,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 142,123 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $17,728,000 after acquiring an additional 3,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridge City Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 15,933 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 4,460 shares during the last quarter. 99.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ROG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rogers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Rogers from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. B. Riley upped their price objective on Rogers from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Rogers from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Rogers presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.00.

Rogers stock opened at $101.10 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.12 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $95.75 and a 200-day moving average of $121.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 3.30. Rogers Co. has a 1 year low of $75.72 and a 1 year high of $206.43.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $193.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.87 million. Rogers had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Rogers Co. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Rogers news, SVP Jay B. Knoll sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.10, for a total transaction of $399,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,900.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, wired infrastructure, and consumer electronics under the RO3000, RO4000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, and CLTE Series names.

