Congress Asset Management Co. MA Sells 15,239 Shares of Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA cut its position in shares of Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,871 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 15,239 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned about 0.13% of Performance Food Group worth $3,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Performance Food Group in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in Performance Food Group in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

PFGC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. TheStreet downgraded Performance Food Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine raised Performance Food Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Performance Food Group in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Performance Food Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.56.

PFGC stock opened at $24.99 on Thursday. Performance Food Group Co has a 1-year low of $7.41 and a 1-year high of $54.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 1.39.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The food distribution company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.14. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 0.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group Co will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Matthew C. Flanigan acquired 3,987 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.46 per share, for a total transaction of $209,158.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,161 shares in the company, valued at $375,666.06. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew C. Flanigan acquired 4,000 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $53.57 per share, with a total value of $214,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,614.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 9,987 shares of company stock valued at $507,158. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in three operating segments: Performance Foodservice, PFG Customized, and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

See Also: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC).

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.