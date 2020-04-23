Congress Asset Management Co. MA Sells 2,425 Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lessened its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,425 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 0.19% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries worth $2,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KLIC. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

Shares of KLIC stock opened at $23.37 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.46 and a beta of 1.33. Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.91 and a 52 week high of $28.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.84 and a 200-day moving average of $24.49.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $144.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.00 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 3.65%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is currently 104.35%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kulicke and Soffa Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.80.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells a line of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

Read More: Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.