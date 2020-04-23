Congress Asset Management Co. MA Sells 318 Shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lowered its stake in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,950 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 0.16% of AAON worth $4,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AAON. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in AAON by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,007 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,787,000 after purchasing an additional 30,630 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in AAON by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,204,971 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,356,000 after purchasing an additional 20,572 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in AAON by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 45,068 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in AAON by 259.2% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of AAON by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 23,960 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAON opened at $45.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.41 and a beta of 0.87. AAON, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.48 and a 1-year high of $60.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.74 and its 200 day moving average is $50.26.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $122.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.53 million. AAON had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 11.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AAON, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AAON shares. TheStreet upgraded AAON from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. BidaskClub cut AAON from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AAON from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

AAON Profile

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, and coils.

