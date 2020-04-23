Congress Asset Management Co. MA Takes Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 51,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,058,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ATVI. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 187.8% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 210,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,531,000 after buying an additional 137,460 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 118.5% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 737,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,880,000 after buying an additional 400,080 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at $156,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at $443,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 28.3% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 11,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 2,435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert J. Morgado sold 32,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total transaction of $1,991,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,300,420.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 159,452 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $8,769,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $66.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $50.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.75, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.61. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.84 and a 52 week high of $68.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.05.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 0.67%. This is an increase from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.37. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.71%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ATVI shares. BidaskClub raised Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Activision Blizzard to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Activision Blizzard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.61.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

