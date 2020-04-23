ConnectOne Bancorp (CNOB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect ConnectOne Bancorp to post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.01). ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 26.26%. The company had revenue of $49.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.60 million. On average, analysts expect ConnectOne Bancorp to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ CNOB opened at $13.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $534.36 million, a P/E ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. ConnectOne Bancorp has a 1-year low of $8.85 and a 1-year high of $26.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 27th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 24th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.00%.

In other news, Director William Thompson acquired 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.82 per share, with a total value of $25,766.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank W. Baier bought 7,500 shares of ConnectOne Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.04 per share, with a total value of $90,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 89,733 shares in the company, valued at $1,080,385.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

CNOB has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded ConnectOne Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from $28.00 to $29.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.25.

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank, a state chartered bank that provides various commercial banking products and services. The company offers a range of deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts.

