Consolidated Investment Group LLC Invests $1.11 Million in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Consolidated Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,450 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,572,048,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 15,514.4% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,938,107 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,224,000 after acquiring an additional 3,912,886 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 782.9% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,724,769 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $391,758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416,143 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,553,147 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $9,715,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $194,314,000. 64.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walt Disney stock opened at $100.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $181.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.10. Walt Disney Co has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $153.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.46.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. Atlantic Securities raised Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $153.00 to $119.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.79.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

