Corbett Road Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Corbett Road Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 16.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,580 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 312 shares during the period. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $2,754,179,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 29,736.5% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,985,794 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,043,000 after purchasing an additional 5,965,732 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 101.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 47,225 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $14,041,000 after purchasing an additional 4,942,155 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,483,087 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,727,324,000 after purchasing an additional 772,021 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,474,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,933,263,000 after purchasing an additional 663,720 shares during the period. 75.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $340.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $264.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $350.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $266.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.68.

NYSE:MA opened at $256.91 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $246.60 billion, a PE ratio of 31.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Inc has a twelve month low of $199.99 and a twelve month high of $347.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $255.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $287.36.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 48.08% and a return on equity of 150.46%. Mastercard’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 7.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.59%.

In other news, insider Gilberto Caldart sold 20,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.20, for a total value of $6,649,780.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,649,780.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.41, for a total transaction of $12,231,711.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,602,175 shares in the company, valued at $35,423,646,366.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 230,534 shares of company stock worth $74,137,309 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

