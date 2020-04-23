Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 37.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,479 shares during the period. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 82,845,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,548,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531,579 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,512,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,738,402,000 after acquiring an additional 202,379 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,411,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,178,292,000 after acquiring an additional 595,401 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $3,908,541,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 27,661,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,855,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895,932 shares during the last quarter. 73.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on JPM shares. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.10 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target (down from $130.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.56.

NYSE:JPM opened at $89.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $95.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.31. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.91 and a fifty-two week high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). The company had revenue of $28.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.45 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 21.61%. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.65 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.35%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Stephen B. Burke bought 75,000 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $87.99 per share, for a total transaction of $6,599,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 150,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,202,283.57. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 62,085 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.94, for a total transaction of $8,191,494.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,324 shares of company stock valued at $11,443,088 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Article: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.