Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 60.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,941 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 66,657 shares during the period. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of T. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 405,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at $341,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 8,968,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,353,000 after acquiring an additional 676,744 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in AT&T by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 343,833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,870,000 after buying an additional 4,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in AT&T by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 482,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,245,000 after buying an additional 64,055 shares during the last quarter. 56.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.81 per share, with a total value of $3,781,000.00. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.02.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $29.47 on Thursday. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.08 and a 1-year high of $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.76.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.03). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.67%. The company had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.06%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

