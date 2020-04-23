Cornerstone Advisors Inc. Acquires 396 Shares of British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI)

Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI) by 15.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,888 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in British American Tobacco by 567.8% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in British American Tobacco during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 4.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BTI opened at $36.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.17. British American Tobacco PLC has a 52 week low of $27.32 and a 52 week high of $45.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.6721 per share. This represents a $2.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.13%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BTI. Zacks Investment Research raised British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised British American Tobacco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Argus upped their price target on British American Tobacco from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised British American Tobacco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. British American Tobacco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

British American Tobacco Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

