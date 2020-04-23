Cornerstone Advisors Inc. Acquires 862 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 56.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,393 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PCAR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $283,130,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 86.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,682,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709,740 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,345,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545,450 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,003,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,624,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,507,000 after acquiring an additional 508,248 shares in the last quarter. 63.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PCAR stock opened at $66.14 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.12. PACCAR Inc has a one year low of $49.11 and a one year high of $83.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 24.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.63%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PCAR. Citigroup raised shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday. Cowen upgraded shares of PACCAR to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of PACCAR from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.21.

In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 403 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total value of $30,011.41. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,111.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Marco A. Davila sold 6,200 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.84, for a total transaction of $482,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,308 shares in the company, valued at $1,113,734.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

