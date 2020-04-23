Cornerstone Advisors Inc. Buys 849 Shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 47.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $494,229,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,215,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,644,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,944,110 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,370,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $342,120,000 after acquiring an additional 961,748 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 26,003,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,656,408,000 after acquiring an additional 898,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,483,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $94,513,000 after acquiring an additional 533,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 9,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.99, for a total value of $669,225.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,233,746.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total value of $103,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,353,989.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

SO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Southern from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Argus raised Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Wolfe Research raised Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Cfra upped their price objective on Southern from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Southern in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.25.

NYSE SO opened at $57.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Southern Co has a twelve month low of $41.96 and a twelve month high of $71.10. The company has a market cap of $58.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.13 and its 200 day moving average is $62.07.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27. Southern had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 22.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Southern Co will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.74%.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

