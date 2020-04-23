Cornerstone Advisors Inc. Buys 95 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 38.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 345 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CTAS. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cintas during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 381 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 65.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CTAS. BidaskClub cut Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. William Blair cut Cintas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Bank of America upgraded Cintas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered Cintas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Cintas from $265.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.09.

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $197.44 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $255.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.31. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $154.33 and a fifty-two week high of $304.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.34.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The business services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 13.19%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

