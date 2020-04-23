Cornerstone Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lowered its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GIS. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 114,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,120,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. AXA lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 1,417,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,917,000 after buying an additional 12,700 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 13,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 10 15 Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. now owns 192,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,298,000 after buying an additional 8,230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

Shares of GIS stock opened at $60.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $36.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.51. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.59 and a 1-year high of $61.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.29.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.87%.

In related news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 17,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total transaction of $1,069,295.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,918,885.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 46,371 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total transaction of $2,779,941.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 177,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,627,696.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 133,444 shares of company stock valued at $7,825,613. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GIS shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Cfra upgraded shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of General Mills from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.79.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

Read More: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.