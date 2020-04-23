Cornerstone Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR)

Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 35.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 958 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cpwm LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth about $442,000. Brooktree Capital Management purchased a new position in Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth about $1,777,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC grew its position in Marriott International by 1,042.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. 61.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MAR stock opened at $80.02 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $25.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43. Marriott International Inc has a 12 month low of $46.56 and a 12 month high of $153.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.82.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 181.84%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marriott International Inc will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

MAR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered Marriott International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $142.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of Marriott International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Sunday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.16.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

