Cornerstone Advisors Inc. Has $156,000 Position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 39.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,630 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in CVS Health by 8.0% during the first quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,826 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,016,000 after acquiring an additional 3,760 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its holdings in CVS Health by 2.8% during the first quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 13,136 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 13.2% during the first quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,075 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in CVS Health by 10.6% during the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 43,653 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,590,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Middleton & Co Inc MA raised its holdings in CVS Health by 12.3% during the first quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 39,282 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,331,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. 77.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on CVS Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on CVS Health from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on CVS Health from $73.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CVS Health from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.41.

In related news, SVP James David Clark sold 3,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $181,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $60.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $78.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.78. CVS Health Corp has a 1-year low of $51.72 and a 1-year high of $77.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.26 and its 200-day moving average is $67.92.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $66.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.01 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 2.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that CVS Health Corp will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

