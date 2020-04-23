Cornerstone Advisors Inc. Has $62,000 Holdings in Unilever NV (NYSE:UN)

Cornerstone Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) by 45.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Unilever by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,084,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,096,000 after purchasing an additional 291,446 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Unilever by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,334,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794,782 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. raised its stake in Unilever by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,215,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,323,000 after purchasing an additional 37,499 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Unilever by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 992,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,014,000 after purchasing an additional 50,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 741,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,615,000 after buying an additional 3,930 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

UN opened at $50.56 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.78. Unilever NV has a twelve month low of $42.00 and a twelve month high of $63.62. The firm has a market cap of $87.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 0.58.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on UN shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Unilever to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Unilever from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Unilever from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

Unilever Profile

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

Featured Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever NV (NYSE:UN).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.