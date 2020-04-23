Cornerstone Advisors Inc. Has $74,000 Holdings in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX)

Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX) by 23.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,220 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB were worth $74,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,118,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,253,000 after acquiring an additional 309,787 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 1,726,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,190,000 after acquiring an additional 643,914 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 966,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,333,000 after acquiring an additional 172,421 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 741,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,089,000 after acquiring an additional 279,024 shares during the period. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 423,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,053,000 after acquiring an additional 15,166 shares during the period. 19.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FMX. Citigroup raised Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB in a research report on Thursday, April 9th.

Shares of NYSE:FMX opened at $56.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $19.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB has a 12-month low of $55.40 and a 12-month high of $100.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.63 and its 200 day moving average is $85.59.

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter. Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 6.73%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages; and waters, juices, coffee, tea, sports and energy drinks, and dairy and plant-based protein beverages.

