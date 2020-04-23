Cornerstone Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 48.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 475 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Michele A. Evans sold 9,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.22, for a total transaction of $4,161,846.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,161,846.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marillyn A. Hewson sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.12, for a total transaction of $9,594,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,228,210.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,793 shares of company stock valued at $17,313,473 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on LMT. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $407.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Vertical Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $489.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $428.71.

LMT stock opened at $380.40 on Thursday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $266.11 and a 1 year high of $442.53. The company has a market cap of $105.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $351.81 and a 200 day moving average of $387.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 185.10%. The company had revenue of $15.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.99 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $2.40 per share. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 43.74%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.