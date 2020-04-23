Cornerstone Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 30.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 662 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $65,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 32.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,428,000 after acquiring an additional 38,194 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 10.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 38,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,867,000 after acquiring an additional 3,553 shares during the period. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $1,721,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 8.5% during the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,219,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,815,000 after acquiring an additional 96,000 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 12,692.9% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares during the period. 93.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SRPT. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $280.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $213.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $187.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Sarepta Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.59.

SRPT opened at $114.34 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.94. The firm has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.82 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a current ratio of 5.55. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $72.05 and a twelve month high of $158.80.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.86) by ($1.30). The company had revenue of $100.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.10 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 67.13% and a negative net margin of 187.77%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.05) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics Inc will post -8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.89, for a total transaction of $584,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,196,596.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its products pipeline include Golodirsen, a product candidate that binds to exon 53 of dystrophin pre-mRNA, which results in exclusion or skipping of exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations; and Casimersen, a product candidate that uses phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to skip exon 45 of the DMD gene.

